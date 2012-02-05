MADRID Feb 5 Sevilla slipped deeper into
crisis when they were beaten 2-1 at home by a resurgent
Villarreal on Sunday, a seventh consecutive La Liga game without
a win which left the Andalusians only four points above the
relegation places.
Borja Valero volleyed the visitors in front in the 20th
minute at the Sanchez Pizjuan before a Jesus Navas centre was
turned into his own net by Villarreal midfielder Bruno Soriano
in the 33rd to make it 1-1.
Javier Camunas clipped home the winner nine minutes from
time and the stadium erupted in booing and whistling at the
final whistle as the home players and coach Marcelino trooped
off down the tunnel with heads bowed.
In a congested lower half of the table, where six points
separate eighth from 18th, Sevilla are 11th on 26 points from 21
matches, while Villarreal's revival after an injury-hit season
continued as they climbed out of the relegation places to 15th
on 23 points.
Struggling Sporting Gijon, who sacked long-serving coach
Manuel Preciado on Tuesday and are seeking a replacement,
conceded a goal 13 minutes from time to draw 1-1 at home to
mid-table Osasuna in the earlier kickoff and are 19th.
Valencia can strengthen their grip on third and pull seven
points clear of their city rivals Levante in fourth with a win
at Atletico Madrid in the late game.
