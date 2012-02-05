MADRID Feb 5 Sevilla slipped deeper into crisis when they were beaten 2-1 at home by a resurgent Villarreal on Sunday, a seventh consecutive La Liga game without a win which left the Andalusians only four points above the relegation places.

Borja Valero volleyed the visitors in front in the 20th minute at the Sanchez Pizjuan before a Jesus Navas centre was turned into his own net by Villarreal midfielder Bruno Soriano in the 33rd to make it 1-1.

Javier Camunas clipped home the winner nine minutes from time and the stadium erupted in booing and whistling at the final whistle as the home players and coach Marcelino trooped off down the tunnel with heads bowed.

In a congested lower half of the table, where six points separate eighth from 18th, Sevilla are 11th on 26 points from 21 matches, while Villarreal's revival after an injury-hit season continued as they climbed out of the relegation places to 15th on 23 points.

Struggling Sporting Gijon, who sacked long-serving coach Manuel Preciado on Tuesday and are seeking a replacement, conceded a goal 13 minutes from time to draw 1-1 at home to mid-table Osasuna in the earlier kickoff and are 19th.

Valencia can strengthen their grip on third and pull seven points clear of their city rivals Levante in fourth with a win at Atletico Madrid in the late game.