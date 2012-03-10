MADRID, March 10 Malaga leapfrogged Levante into La Liga's fourth Champions League qualification spot when the big-spenders edged past their Valencia-based rivals 1-0 on Saturday.

Qatari-owned Malaga dominated the first half at their Rosaleda stadium but squandered a slew of chances before Joaquin's inswinging free kick flew into the net off the head of Levante forward Abdelkader Ghezzal six minutes into the second half.

Levante, who have an annual budget of about 20 million euros ($26.24 million) compared with Malaga's 100 million, came close with 10 minutes left but home keeper Willy Caballero blocked a close-range effort from fellow Argentine Gustavo Cabral.

With 12 matches remaining Malaga have 40 points, two ahead of Levante and three behind third-placed Valencia who host Real Mallorca on Sunday (1500 GMT).

Leaders Real Madrid aim to set a club record of 10 straight victories on the road when they visit Real Betis later on Saturday (2100) in coach Jose Mourinho's 100th match in charge.

Real have a 10-point lead over champions Barcelona who travel to struggling Racing Santander on Sunday (1700).

Bottom club Real Zaragoza lost 3-0 at Real Sociedad who climbed to 11th on 33 points.

Zaragoza, whose unpopular president put his majority stake in the financially-troubled club up for sale this week, have 18 points, three behind 19th-placed Sporting Gijon who host Sevilla later on Saturday (1900).

