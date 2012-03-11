By Iain Rogers
| MADRID, March 11
MADRID, March 11 Lionel Messi's
astonishing recent goal glut continued
when he struck twice in a 2-0 win
for Barcelona at struggling Racing Santander on Sunday that cut
Real Madrid's lead at the top of La Liga to 10 points.
The Argentine World Player of the Year took his tally to 13
goals in his last five games for Barca, including a record five
in Wednesday's Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen.
Real had to come from a goal down to beat Real Betis 3-2 in
Seville on Saturday when they set a club record of 10 successive
wins on the road in coach Jose Mourinho's 100th game in charge.
With 12 matches left, Real have 70 points with champions
Barca on 60. Valencia dropped further behind the leaders in
third on 44 points after they let slip a two-goal lead to draw
2-2 at home to Real Mallorca earlier on Sunday.
Messi put Barca ahead in the 29th minute at the Sardinero in
Santander when he slid in to turn a Cesc Fabregas centre into
the net from close range
He doubled the lead with a 56th-minute penalty following a
foul on Fabregas, his 30th of the campaign in the league,
leaving him two behind top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo of Real
Madrid, and his 50th in all competitions this season.
Winger Isaac Cuenca went close to a third, striking a
powerful shot that cannoned back off a post, before Santander
goalkeeper Mario Fernandez denied Messi a hat-trick with a fine
save from the 24-year-old's rasping drive.
Atletico Madrid and Espanyol climbed to seventh and eighth
respectively after home wins against Granada and Rayo Vallecano.
Defender Miranda and striker Radamel Falcao scored in a 2-0
win for Atletico, while Nigerian forward Kalu Uche grabbed a
hat-trick in Espanyol's 5-1 drubbing of Rayo.
Osasuna host neighbours Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's late
kickoff.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)