BARCELONA, April 22 A quickfire Arda Turan
double, including an acrobatic bicycle kick, fired Atletico
Madrid to a 3-1 home win over Espanyol in La Liga on Sunday and
lifted the Europa League semi-finalists up to seventh.
The Turkey playmaker settled the match at a sun-bathed
Calderon when he volleyed in Juanfran's centre in the 59th
minute before dancing his way through a cluster of defenders and
netting off a post two minutes later.
Diego Godin had nodded Atletico in front in the ninth minute
and Didac Vila levelled for the visitors with a shot that went
in off the underside of the bar 10 minutes later.
Atletico's victory boosted their chances of playing in
Europe again next season and put them on 48 points with four
games left, level with sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao and a point
behind Levante, who drew 1-1 at Sevilla on Saturday.
Bilbao won 1-0 at bottom club Racing Santander in Sunday's
earlier kickoff, a result which left the Cantabrian club on the
verge of relegation.
Gaizka Toquero struck early for the Basques, who host
Portuguese side Sporting in their Europa League semi-final
second leg on Thursday having lost last week's first leg in
Lisbon 2-1.
Leaders Real Madrid have one hand on a first league title in
four years after Cristiano Ronaldo struck a 73rd-minute winner
in a dramatic 2-1 win at champions Barcelona on Saturday that
stretched their advantage to seven points.
Barca coach Pep Guardiola conceded the league at his
post-match news conference and the bitter rivals could meet
again in next month's Champions League final if they can reverse
first-leg deficits in this week's semi-final second legs.
Barca host Chelsea at the Nou Camp on Tuesday after losing
1-0 at Stamford Bridge while Bayern Munich look to protect a 2-1
lead at Real's Bernabeu stadium on Wednesday.
Atletico's Europa League opponents Valencia, 4-2 down from
the first leg in Madrid, can cement their grip on third and an
automatic place in next season's Champions League when they host
Real Betis later on Sunday.
Unai Emery's side have 52 points, one ahead of fourth-placed
Malaga, who play at Osasuna on Monday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)