MADRID May 2 Atletico Madrid's hopes of a
lucrative place in next season's Champions League were dealt a
huge blow when they had Gabi sent off and conceded a late
equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Real Sociedad in La Liga on
Wednesday.
Diego Simeone's side, who play Spanish rivals Athletic
Bilbao in the Europa League final on May 9, stay sixth on 50
points with two matches left.
They are two behind fifth-placed Levante ahead of the
Valencia-based club's match at Real Zaragoza (1800 GMT).
Levante are three behind Valencia and Malaga in third and
fourth respectively, which carry an automatic Champions League
berth and a qualifying spot for Europe's elite club competition.
Valencia host eighth-placed Osasuna (2000) after Malaga play at
champions Barcelona (1800).
Gabi fired Atletico ahead in the 54th minute at the Calderon
when he made space just outside the penalty area and drove a
powerful low shot into the corner.
He then picked up two yellow cards in five minutes, the
second a somewhat harsh caution for an innocuous-looking high
foot.
Sociedad, who are 13th, snatched an equaliser in added time
when the Atletico defence was too slow to clear its lines and
substitute Carlos Vela scrambled the ball in.
Leaders Real Madrid, who have a seven-point lead over
second-placed Barca, can clinch their first title in four years
with a win at Athletic Bilbao (2000).
Jose Mourinho's side will already have sealed the title if
Barca, champions the past three seasons, lose to Malaga.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)