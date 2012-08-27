MADRID Aug 27 Promoted Real Valladolid joined
Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano on six points at the top of La Liga
when Victor Perez netted twice from the penalty spot in a 2-0
home win over 10-man Levante on Monday.
The victory maintained the Castilians' perfect start to the
campaign following last weekend's 1-0 success at Real Zaragoza
and left them as the only team yet to concede a goal.
Coached by Miroslav Djukic, a former Serbia manager who
played for Deportivo Coruna and Valencia, Valladolid were ahead
in the 38th minute at their Jose Zorrilla stadium after Levante
defender David Navarro handled the ball in the area and was
shown a second yellow card.
Perez stroked the ball past Gustavo Munua and added a second
from the spot three minutes after the break when Papakouly Diop
felled Omar.
"What a great start to the season from Valladolid!", Barca
defender Gerard Pique said on his Twitter feed.
Atletico Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in Monday's late
kickoff (2000 GMT) in a repeat of last season's Europa League
final, which Atletico won 3-0.
Bilbao coach Marcelo Bielsa again left Spain pair Javi
Martinez and Fernando Llorente out of his squad as they attempt
to seal their exit from the Basque club before the transfer
window closes on Friday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)