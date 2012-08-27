MADRID Aug 27 Promoted Real Valladolid joined Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano on six points at the top of La Liga when Victor Perez netted twice from the penalty spot in a 2-0 home win over 10-man Levante on Monday.

The victory maintained the Castilians' perfect start to the campaign following last weekend's 1-0 success at Real Zaragoza and left them as the only team yet to concede a goal.

Coached by Miroslav Djukic, a former Serbia manager who played for Deportivo Coruna and Valencia, Valladolid were ahead in the 38th minute at their Jose Zorrilla stadium after Levante defender David Navarro handled the ball in the area and was shown a second yellow card.

Perez stroked the ball past Gustavo Munua and added a second from the spot three minutes after the break when Papakouly Diop felled Omar.

"What a great start to the season from Valladolid!", Barca defender Gerard Pique said on his Twitter feed.

Atletico Madrid host Athletic Bilbao in Monday's late kickoff (2000 GMT) in a repeat of last season's Europa League final, which Atletico won 3-0.

Bilbao coach Marcelo Bielsa again left Spain pair Javi Martinez and Fernando Llorente out of his squad as they attempt to seal their exit from the Basque club before the transfer window closes on Friday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)