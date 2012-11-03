MADRID Nov 3 Third-placed Malaga missed the chance to trim the gap to leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to four points when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday.

Rayo forward Piti netted twice for the visitors either side of a Martin Demichelis header as Malaga, who play at AC Milan in Champions League Group C on Tuesday, slipped to a first defeat of the campaign at their Rosaleda stadium.

Barca can pull three points clear of Atletico, at least for a few hours, with a win at home to promoted Celta Vigo later on Saturday (1700 GMT).

Atletico, level on 25 points with Barca but with an inferior goal difference, play at Valencia in the late kickoff (2100).

Champions Real Madrid, whose title defence got off to a shaky start but who have since clawed their way up to fourth, host Real Zaragoza in Saturday's other fixture (1900).