MADRID Nov 4 Athletic Bilbao held on for only their third win of the season when Aritz Aduriz scored twice in a 2-1 success at Granada in La Liga on Sunday.

Bilbao, Europa League and King's Cup finalists last season, have made a dreadful start to the latest campaign and Sunday's victory leaves them in 14th on 11 points from 10 matches.

Aduriz opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute in rain-lashed Granada and doubled the visitors' lead 15 minutes later with a low drive from just outside the area.

Youssef El Arabi pulled a goal back for Granada eight minutes after the break but they could not make some sustained pressure count and are second from bottom on eight points.

Espanyol have also made a poor start but managed a second win of the season by beating Real Sociedad 1-0 away with Diego Colotto scoring in the 77th minute.

Deportivo Coruna won 1-0 at home to Real Mallorca thanks to a Bruno Gama effort after 30 minutes and Osasuna stayed rooted to the bottom on five points when they had a player sent off and lost 1-0 at home to Real Valladolid.

German Patrick Ebert netted for Valladolid seven minutes from time after Osasuna had Ruben dismissed for a second yellow card in the 76th.

Levante can climb above Malaga into fourth with a win at Sevilla later on Sunday (2030 GMT) while their mid-table hosts will try to boost their bid to get into Europe again. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)