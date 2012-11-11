MADRID Nov 11 Valencia's poor away form continued when Aly Cissokho scored and was later sent off after conceding a penalty in a 1-1 draw at Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday.

Valencia had drawn one and lost four of their five away games this term and they had to hang on for the final half hour with 10 men at Valladolid's Jose Zorrilla stadium after Cissokho was shown a straight red in the 64th minute.

The French fullback, who had nodded his side ahead in the 14th minute, felled Julian Omar in the area and Victor Perez stroked the spot kick past Diego Alves to make it 1-1.

With 11 matches played, Valencia have 15 points in ninth, with Valladolid in eighth also on 15 but are one place ahead thanks to a superior goal difference.

Unbeaten leaders Barcelona can stretch their advantage over second-placed Atletico Madrid to six points, at least for a couple of hours, with a win at Real Mallorca later on Sunday (1650 GMT).

Atletico, whose own unbeaten run ended last weekend when they lost 2-0 at Valencia, host city rivals Getafe (1845) and third-placed Real Madrid, five points behind Atletico, play at Levante (2030). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tom Pilcher)