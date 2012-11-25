MADRID Nov 25 Atletico Madrid drew level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga and opened an eight-point lead over third-placed Real Madrid when they thumped nine-man Sevilla 4-0 on Sunday.

The Europa League champions, who visit city rivals Real next weekend, strolled to victory at their Calderon stadium after Sevilla's Argentine centre back Federico Fazio was dismissed for tripping Koke in the penalty area in the 20th minute.

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao smashed his spot-kick into the roof of the net before Arda Turan's cross was turned into his own goal by Emir Spahic in the 40th minute and Koke clipped Diego Costa's volleyed centre into the net four minutes later.

Sevilla's Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic was shown a second yellow card and sent off seven minutes from time and Brazilian defender Miranda netted Atletico's fourth from Turan's clever set-up in the second minute of added time.

Enjoying a resurgence under Argentine coach Diego Simeone, Atletico have 34 points from 13 matches and have won all seven home games this term. Unbeaten Barca have 34 from 12 ahead of their match at Levante later on Sunday.

Real have 26 after Jose Mourinho's side were upset 1-0 at Real Betis on Saturday, dealing a significant blow to their hopes of a second consecutive title.

Athletic Bilbao squandered a chance to get their erratic season back on track when they surrendered the lead and were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Deportivo La Coruna.

Oscar de Marcos fired the Basques ahead in the 24th minute and Abel Aguilar headed an equaliser for Depor seven minutes after the break.

Bilbao are 14th on 15 points and Depor climbed out of the relegation places into 17th on 11.

Espanyol stayed firmly rooted to the bottom after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Getafe, Pedro Leon and Mane scoring for the Madrid-based side in Barcelona. (Editing by Ed Osmond)