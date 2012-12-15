MADRID Dec 15 Athletic Bilbao recovered from their midweek King's Cup humiliation to win 1-0 at Real Mallorca in La Liga on Saturday, increasing the pressure on the hosts' coach Joaquin Caparros.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, who reached the Europa League and King's Cup finals last year, were knocked out at home by third-tier Eibar on Wednesday, but took an early lead which proved to be enough in Mallorca.

Striker Aritz Aduriz, again preferred ahead of want-away Spain forward Fernando Llorente, headed home after 11 minutes and took his tally for the season to 10.

Mallorca's Victor fired wide of an open goal in the second half, but they were unable to find away past Gorka Iraizoz and left the pitch to whistles after extending their poor run to 14 games without a win in all competitions.

Bilbao climbed to 11th with 21 points, ahead of Mallorca in 17th with 13.

Earlier, 10-man Osasuna were denied three points at seventh-placed Getafe by a disputed stoppage-time penalty that allowed the hosts to level at 1-1.

Osasuna had Emiliano Armenteros sent off in the 77th minute but took the lead in a dull game when Kike Sola danced through the defence to score six minutes from time.

In the 93rd minute, Osasuna's Oier was judged to have handled the ball in the area, though television replays showed he had not, and Diego Castro netted from the spot. (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Ed Osmond)