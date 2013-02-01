MADRID Feb 1 Athletic Bilbao recovered from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw at Real Valladolid in La Liga on Friday as they failed to build convincingly on last week's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Javi Guerra nodded the home side in front in the eighth minute of an entertaining match between the two mid-table teams at Valladolid's rain-lashed Jose Zorrilla stadium.

Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz shot against the frame of the goal in the 15th minute but moments later Valladolid were 2-0 ahead when Alberto Bueno turned in a Daniel Larsson centre.

Oscar de Marcos began Bilbao's fightback in the 22nd when he volleyed Markel Susaeta's cross in off a post and Susaeta tapped in the equaliser at a corner five minutes after the break.

Bilbao have failed to reproduce the form that took them to the final of the Europa League and King's Cup last season.

Friday's draw leaves them in 13th place on 26 points from 22 matches with Valladolid 10th on 29 points.

"We got off to a poor start falling two goals behind," Susaeta told Spanish television broadcaster Marca TV.

"But the team is full of desire and we want to keep up the effort to climb up the table," he added.

Real Madrid, whose title defence has faltered leaving them 15 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, can move within a point of second-placed Atletico Madrid by beating Granada on Saturday (2100 GMT).

Barca play at seventh-placed Valencia (1800) on Sunday before Atletico host Real Betis (2000), who are fifth. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)