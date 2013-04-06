MADRID, April 6 Real Sociedad took advantage of fifth-placed Malaga's European hangover and strengthened their grip on fourth place in la Liga with a 4-2 home win over the Costa del Sol club on Saturday.

Sociedad succeeded where Borussia Dortmund had failed in Wednesday's 0-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg draw as Malaga coach Manuel Pellegrini rested a host of key players ahead of Tuesday's return game in Germany.

Carlos Vela fired the Basques ahead in the 21st minute at their Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Alberto De La Bella added a second three minutes later and Antoine Griezmann made it 3-0 just after the half hour.

Pedro Morales pulled a goal back for the visitors just before the break and Inigo Martinez nodded a fourth six minutes into the second half.

Roque Santa Cruz made it 4-2 with another header 20 minutes from time but Sociedad comfortably resisted Malaga's comeback attempt to move on to 51 points with eight games left.

Malaga have 47 in fifth, the same as sixth-placed Real Betis after their 5-1 home win over Granada on Friday, and will be overtaken by Valencia if they win at home to Real Valladolid on Sunday (1900).

Champions Real Madrid can close to within 10 points of leaders Barcelona with a win over visiting Levante later on Saturday (1600).

Barca, who have 75 points from 29 matches, host relegation-threatened Real Mallorca in the late kickoff (2000) and Atletico Madrid, a point behind Real in third, play at Getafe on Sunday (1700). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)