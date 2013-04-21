MADRID, April 21 Real Sociedad were held to a 0-0 draw at Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday, giving Valencia a chance to leapfrog them into Spain's fourth Champions League qualification berth when they clash in San Sebastian next weekend.

The surprise packages in Spain's top flight this season, Sociedad created plenty of chances at Osasuna's Reyno de Navarra stadium in Pamplona but the relegation-threatened home side held on for a point that left them in 15th on 32 points.

Sociedad have 55 points in fourth, two ahead of Valencia after their 5-1 win at home to Malaga on Saturday lifted them above the Costa del Sol club to fifth.

In Sunday's earlier kickoffs, Espanyol climbed to 10th thanks to a 2-0 win at nine-man Getafe and Deportivo La Coruna, who seemed doomed to relegation a few weeks ago before embarking on a four-match winning run, earned another precious point in a 1-1 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Depor are 16th on 30 points, two above the drop zone, while Bilbao, who have been unable to reproduce the form that took them to the final of the Europa League and the King's Cup last season, are 14th on 36 points.

Leaders Barcelona took another step towards their fourth title in five seasons when a late strike from Cesc Fabregas gave them a 1-0 win at home to Levante on Saturday.

Barca have a 13-point lead over second-placed champions Real Madrid, who beat visiting Real Betis 3-1, and can wrap up the title next weekend if they win at Athletic Bilbao and Real lose at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico, six points behind Real, whom they meet in next month's King's Cup final, and 10 ahead of Sociedad, play at mid-table Sevilla in Sunday's later kickoff. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)