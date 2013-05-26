MADRID May 26 Valencia edged ahead of Real Sociedad in the race for Spain's final Champions League berth and champions Barcelona moved a step closer to equalling the La Liga record points total in the penultimate round of matches on Sunday.

Valencia's 1-0 victory at home to Granada lifted them above Sociedad into fourth, two points clear of the Basque club who drew 3-3 with second-placed Real Madrid in San Sebastian.

Barca, missing the injured Lionel Messi, coasted to a 2-0 win at city rivals Espanyol that put them on 97 points and victory next Saturday at home to Malaga would mean they equal Real Madrid's record total of 100 set last term.

Real's draw at Sociedad means Barca are now 15 points ahead of their arch rivals, three more than the biggest winning margin in La Liga history set by Barca in the 2005-06 season.

At the other end of the table, a 3-1 defeat for 17th-placed Deportivo La Coruna at Malaga means that all three teams in the relegation places - Celta Vigo, Real Zaragoza and Real Mallorca - still have a slim chance of avoiding the drop.

Celta, in 18th on 34 points, won 2-0 at Real Valladolid, Zaragoza, who also have 34 in 19th, were thrashed 4-0 at Real Betis and Mallorca, in 20th and last place on 33 points, drew 0-0 at third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Deportivo, who host Sociedad next weekend, have 35 points.

In other matches on Sunday, Athletic Bilbao played their last La Liga game at their storied San Mames stadium before they move to a new facility close by, losing 1-0 to Levante.

In Malaga, coach Manuel Pellegrini, who said this week he was leaving at the end of the season and is expected to replace the sacked Roberto Mancini at Manchester City, was given a warm send-off by the home fans at the Rosaleda.

The Chilean is hugely popular at the south coast club and led them to the Champions League quarter-finals this term where they were narrowly beaten by Borussia Dortmund. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)