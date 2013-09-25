MADRID, Sept 25 Valencia's troubled start to the La Liga season continued when they again played poorly and had to rely on a scuffed Jonas effort in the fourth minute of added time to secure a 1-0 win at Granada on Wednesday.

Valencia's preparations for the match in Andalucia were disrupted after their France defender Adil Rami criticised coach Miroslav Djukic in a radio interview, labelled his team mates "sycophants" and was sent home.

Djukic's players turned in an error-strewn performance against a Granada side that flirted with relegation last season, barely mustering a shot on target until substitute Sergio Canales sprinted clear on the left and crossed for Jonas to bundle the ball into the net.

The unconvincing victory lifted Valencia to seventh on nine points from six matches and will do little to ease the pressure on Serb Djukic, a former Valencia player who took over from Ernesto Valverde at the end of last season.

Valencia's fellow strugglers Sevilla secured their first win of the campaign with a 4-1 success at home to Rayo Vallecano, who had two players sent off at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Unai Emery, a former Valencia coach now with the Andalusian side, has also been under pressure after Sevilla recorded three defeats and two draws in their opening five matches.

Ivan Rakitic and Carlos Bacca both scored twice to help lift Emery's team off the bottom of the table.

Real Madrid will be without record signing Gareth Bale when they play at Elche later on Wednesday.

Bale was rested as a precaution after tweaking a muscle at the weekend and should be fit for Saturday's derby at home to Atletico Madrid.

Champions Barcelona and Atletico are the only two teams to have won all six of their matches after Real were held to a 2-2 draw at promoted Villarreal this month. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John Mehaffey)