MADRID, Sept 2 Spain will miss recently retired midfielders Xavi and Xabi Alonso but the coming generation of players has the quality and commitment to succeed, centre back Sergio Ramos said on Tuesday.

Joining up with his team mates ahead of the European champions' friendly against France on Thursday and their opening Euro 2016 qualifier against Macedonia four days later, Ramos told reporters Spain were determined to regain their form after a wretched World Cup.

Elimination at the group stage at the finals in Brazil ended a glorious six-year run when Spain won back-to-back European titles with a debut World Cup triumph in between and Xavi and Alonso were central to the nation's success.

"The national team has always had its identity and we should not feel we have to change even if some players have retired from the team," Ramos said.

"Both (Xavi and Alonso) have been important for Spain, fundamental during these years of success, but we should not forget that there is an extremely eager new generation with plenty of quality," added the Real Madrid defender.

Some of the new faces in coach Vicente del Bosque's latest squad, including Atletico Madrid midfielder Raul Garcia, Valencia forward Paco Alcacer and Real fullback Dani Carvajal, may get their first caps against the French in Paris.

Spain are depleted by injury, with midfielders Andres Iniesta and Javi Martinez sidelined, but still should have more than enough quality to dispatch a Macedonia side ranked 76th by world governing body FIFA.

The two rivals are in Euro 2016 qualification Group C along with Ukraine, Belarus, Slovakia and Luxembourg. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)