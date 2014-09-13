MADRID, Sept 13 Neymar came off the bench and produced two exquisite finishes from brilliant Lionel Messi assists to give Barcelona a 2-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao and maintain their perfect start to La Liga on Saturday.

Barca dominated at a sun-drenched Nou Camp but were unable to make a breakthrough until Neymar ran clear onto Messi's threaded pass and dinked the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz for a 79th-minute lead.

Five minutes later, Messi made one of his scintillating runs down the right and clipped the ball across to an unmarked Neymar, who had time to steady himself before sidefooting clinically into the bottom corner.

The Brazilian is coming back after an ankle injury and new Barca coach Luis Enrique held him back until the 63rd minute, when he replaced teenage Spain forward Munir el Haddadi.

Barca, seeking to improve on last season's second-placed finish to Atletico Madrid, were the only team to win their opening two games and top the table with a perfect nine points and no goals conceded.

Atletico play at city rivals Real Madrid later on Saturday in a repeat of last season's Champions League final, which Real won 4-1. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin)