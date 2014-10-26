MADRID Oct 26 Sevilla drew level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga when they struck twice late on to snatch a stirring 2-1 comeback win at home to Villarreal on Sunday.

Villarreal thought they had secured the points at the Sanchez Pizjuan when Luciano Vietto clipped the ball superbly over home goalkeeper Beto in the 79th minute.

However, with the home fans roaring encouragement Sevilla stormed back to equalise through Denis Suarez in the 88th and Carlos Bacca sealed the win with a penalty in added time, awarded when Giovani Dos Santos tripped Benoit Tremoulinas.

With nine matches played, Barca, beaten 3-1 at Real Madrid in Saturday's 'Clasico', and Sevilla each have 22 points, with Real in third on 21. Valencia, 3-1 winners at home to Elche on Saturday, are fourth on 20 points.

Champions Atletico Madrid have 17 points in fifth and play at cross-town rivals Getafe later on Sunday. Villarreal are eighth on 14 points. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)