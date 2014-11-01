MADRID Nov 1 Real Madrid turned up the heat on their La Liga title rivals when James Rodriguez scored twice, including a stunning volley, in a 4-0 win at Granada on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo set the European champions on their way in the second minute at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium when he clipped home a Karim Benzema centre -- the Portugal forward's 17th goal in nine La Liga appearances this season.

Rodriguez made it 2-0 in the 31st minute when he crashed a superb, dipping volley into the top corner before Ronaldo's clever backheel sent Benzema clear to make it 3-0 in the 54th.

Granada squandered their few chances before Rodriguez followed up a scuffed Ronaldo effort to score the fourth four minutes from time as Real eased to an 11th win in a row in all competitions.

Real top La Liga on 24 points from 10 matches, two ahead of Barcelona and Sevilla. Barca host Celta Vigo later on Saturday while Sevilla are at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Champions Atletico Madrid are fifth on 20 points ahead of their match at home to Cordoba later on Saturday while Valencia, who have 20 points in fourth, visit Villarreal on Sunday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ian Chadband)