MADRID, April 8 Luis Suarez struck twice to help fire La Liga leaders Barcelona to a 4-0 home victory over struggling Almeria on Wednesday that stretched their advantage over second-placed Real Madrid to seven points.

Barca seized control at the Nou Camp before Lionel Messi, who had not scored in three matches since his double against Eibar three weeks ago, skipped in from the right wing in the 33rd minute and whipped a left-foot effort inside the far post.

Almeria, who are third from bottom, defended doggedly but conceded again when Suarez netted an almost identical goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Barca centre back Marc Bartra, one of several second-choice players coach Luis Enrique deployed, added a third when he nodded in a Xavi corner with 15 minutes left and Pedro set up Suarez to make it 4-0 in stoppage-time.

Real, whose Wales winger Gareth Bale was declared fit after a scare over a foot injury, can trim the gap back to four points by beating Madrid neighbours Rayo Vallecano in the late kickoff.

Barca have 74 points with eight games left and Real are on 67, two ahead of third-placed champions Atletico Madrid, who won 2-0 at home to Real Sociedad on Tuesday. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)