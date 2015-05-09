MADRID May 9 Barcelona moved within touching distance of a fifth La Liga title in seven years and piled pressure on chasing Real Madrid when Pedro scored a late stunner to seal a nervous 2-0 win at home to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

The victory over the mid-table Basque club at the Nou Camp stretched treble-chasing Barca's lead over second-placed Real to five points ahead of the Madrid club's game at home to Valencia later on Saturday.

Barca have 90 points with two games left, including a trip to champions Atletico Madrid next weekend, with Real on 85, nine ahead of third-placed Atletico, who play at Levante on Sunday. Valencia are a further four points adrift in fourth.

Sociedad's Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was on sparkling form and conjured up a series of superb saves to deny Barca's attacking trident of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez before the former finally found the net after 51 minutes.

Sociedad defender Mikel Gonzalez attempted a clearance but the ball fell kindly for the Brazil forward and he nodded home to settle the home fans' jangling nerves.

Neymar, who netted Barca's third goal in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League semi-final, first leg win over Bayern Munich, has scored in his last six appearances in all competitions, equaling his best run since joining from Santos in 2013.

Pedro's playing time has been limited this season but he scored one of the goals of the season four minutes from time shortly after replacing Rafinha.

The ball looped up in the penalty area and the Spain international sent it arrowing into the roof of the net with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Barca play their Champions League return leg at Bayern on Tuesday and will seek a record-extending 27th King's Cup crown against Athletic Bilbao in the final at the end of the month. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)