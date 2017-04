MADRID May 17 Treble-chasing Barcelona secured their 23rd La Liga title with a game to spare when Lionel Messi struck to secure a 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Barca's victory at the home of last season's champions means they have an unassailable four-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, who won 4-1 at Espanyol, with one game left.

Barca are also through to the Champions League final on June 6 to face Juventus and will play Athletic Bilbao in the King's Cup showpiece on May 30. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)