MADRID Aug 22 Atletico Madrid got their La Liga campaign up and running when Antoine Griezmann's deflected free kick secured an unconvincing 1-0 home win over promoted Las Palmas on Saturday.

Griezmann's strike clipped the Las Palmas wall on its way into the net in the 17th minute but Atletico struggled to create further chances and the visitors, back in Spain's top flight for the first time in 13 years, made them sweat in the second half.

Las Palmas defender David Simon was left unmarked at the far post and headed against the crossbar and Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak had to make an excellent save when the ball ricocheted towards goal at a corner 18 minutes from time.

Colombia striker Jackson Martinez, making his La Liga debut after joining Atletico from Porto in the close season, had a quiet night before making way for Fernando Torres midway through the second period.

Espanyol joined Atletico, champions in 2014, on three points at the top when they won 1-0 at home to Getafe, while Real Sociedad and coach David Moyes were held to a 0-0 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.

Champions Barcelona begin their bid for a sixth La Liga title in eight years when they travel to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (1630 GMT) before Real Madrid play at promoted Sporting Gijon (1830).

Valencia, who face the second leg of their Champions League playoff at Monaco on Tuesday having won Wednesday's first leg 3-1, are at Rayo Vallecano later on Saturday (2030). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)