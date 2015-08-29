MADRID Aug 29 Thomas Vermaelen struck his first goal for Barcelona in a laboured 1-0 win at home to Malaga on Saturday that maintained a perfect start to their La Liga title defence.

Elsewhere, Sporting Gijon spoiled Asier Illarramendi's return to Real Sociedad's midfield after joining from Real Madrid this week when they held the Basque club, coached by Scot David Moyes, to a 0-0 draw in San Sebastian on Saturday.

With a fit-again Neymar restored to the attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for the first time this season, Barca were looking to their normally lethal South American trio to break down a stubborn Malaga at the Nou Camp.

However, it was Vermaelen who finally broke through following relentless pressure when he smashed a loose ball into the net from a 73rd-minute corner.

The Belgium defender suffered an injury-plagued first season at Barca last term after joining from Arsenal.

Javier Mascherano had come close to scoring for the European champions in the 26th minute when he headed a Messi centre against the crossbar while Carlos Kameni was in fine form in the Malaga goal.

The Cameroon keeper pulled off a stunning save to deny Messi seven minutes into the second half and did well to block another powerful effort from the Argentina captain in the 69th.

Barca, who won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao on the opening weekend, have six points from two matches.

Arch rivals Real Madrid are looking to bounce back from their 0-0 draw at promoted Gijon when they host second division champions Real Betis later on Saturday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)