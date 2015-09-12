MADRID, Sept 12 Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo ended his early-season drought in emphatic style when he hit five goals in a 6-0 romp at Espanyol on Saturday to become the club's record scorer in La Liga.

The Portugal captain had failed to find the net in Real's opening two games of the campaign but a blistering performance took his tally in Spain's top flight to 230, overtaking former striker Raul's total of 228.

The 30-year-old FIFA Ballon d'Or holder scored in the seventh, 17th (penalty), 20th, 61st and 81st minutes and Karim Benzema struck in the 28th minute as Real put a hapless Espanyol to the sword to move on to seven points from three matches.

Champions Barcelona play at 2013-14 title winners Atletico Madrid later on Saturday with both teams having won their opening two games without conceding a goal. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Lovell)