MADRID Oct 2 Celta Vigo missed a chance to climb above Villarreal to the top of La Liga when they failed to spark and were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Getafe on Friday.

Celta demonstrated little of the attacking verve that helped them stun champions Barcelona 4-1 at their Balaidos stadium last month and the match in Galicia produced few memorable moments.

Forward Iago Aspas, who scored twice against Barca, hit the post with an angled shot after rounding goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in the 11th minute and Getafe's Stefan Scepovic headed against the corner of the goalframe 18 minutes from time.

Celta's stumble means Barca can secure top spot with a win at Sevilla on Saturday.

Villarreal, who play at Levante on Sunday, have 16 points from six matches, with Barca and Celta on 15. Real Madrid have 14 points in fourth, two ahead of fifth-placed Atletico Madrid, where they play on Sunday in the derby. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)