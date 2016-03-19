March 19 Barcelona moved ever closer towards a successful defence of their La Liga title after nearest challengers Atletico Madrid suffered a shock late capitulation at struggling Sporting Gijon to lose 2-1 on Saturday.

Relegation-threatened Gijon scored twice in the last 11 minutes with Carlos Castro securing the winner in the 89th minute to deliver a potentially fatal wound to Atletico's title chances.

The result leaves Barca eight points clear at the top, with the chance of the rampant leaders stretching their lead to 11 points with just eight games left when they play at Villarreal on Sunday.

Atletico, who have been drawn to meet Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, will be kicking themselves for offering this soft gift to their title rivals after Antoine Griezmann had given them a 29th minute lead with a superb free kick.

With a fifth consecutive league win seemingly in their grasp, Antonio Sanabria shocked them with a 79th minute equaliser, also from a free kick, before Castro put the finishing touch to Jony's low cross with just a minute left on the clock.

The late collapse came after an exhausting week for Diego Simeone's men, who had secured their last-eight spot in the Champions League only after two hours of football and a mentally-draining penalty shootout against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

The win hauled Gijon out of the bottom three on goal difference from Rayo Vallecano and Granada, who were in action later on Saturday. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Alan Baldwin)