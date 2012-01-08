BARCELONA Jan 8 Aritz Aduriz came off the
bench to snatch a late equaliser for Valencia as they recovered
from two goals down to draw 2-2 at struggling regional rivals
Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.
Strikes from Marco Ruben and Gonzalo put Villarreal two up
by the 18th minute at the Madrigal before Sofiane Feghouli
pulled a goal back just before the break.
Aduriz made the most of a defensive error three minutes from
time to secure a draw that leaves Valencia on 34 points from 17
games. Villarreal stay in the relegation places on 16 points
after an erratic and injury-plagued campaign.
Champions Barcelona, chasing a fourth straight La Liga
title, can cut the gap to leaders Real Madrid back to three
points and pull six clear of Valencia with a win at city
neighbours Espanyol later on Sunday (2030 GMT).
Real thrashed Granada 5-1 on Saturday, in-form France
striker Karim Benzema netting a double and league top scorer
Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the fifth to take his goal-tally for
the season to 21.
In Sunday's earlier kickoffs, Sevilla's bid for a European
qualification berth was dealt a blow when they lost 2-1 at Rayo
Vallecano and slipped a point behind sixth-placed Malaga.
It was a disappointing debut for Jose Antonio Reyes after
the former Arsenal winger sealed a move back to Sevilla, where
he began his professional career, from Atletico Madrid last
week.
Athletic Bilbao were held 0-0 at Getafe in the fourth
goalless draw of the weekend.
