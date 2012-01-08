BARCELONA Jan 8 Aritz Aduriz came off the bench to snatch a late equaliser for Valencia as they recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 at struggling regional rivals Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.

Strikes from Marco Ruben and Gonzalo put Villarreal two up by the 18th minute at the Madrigal before Sofiane Feghouli pulled a goal back just before the break.

Aduriz made the most of a defensive error three minutes from time to secure a draw that leaves Valencia on 34 points from 17 games. Villarreal stay in the relegation places on 16 points after an erratic and injury-plagued campaign.

Champions Barcelona, chasing a fourth straight La Liga title, can cut the gap to leaders Real Madrid back to three points and pull six clear of Valencia with a win at city neighbours Espanyol later on Sunday (2030 GMT).

Real thrashed Granada 5-1 on Saturday, in-form France striker Karim Benzema netting a double and league top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the fifth to take his goal-tally for the season to 21.

In Sunday's earlier kickoffs, Sevilla's bid for a European qualification berth was dealt a blow when they lost 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano and slipped a point behind sixth-placed Malaga.

It was a disappointing debut for Jose Antonio Reyes after the former Arsenal winger sealed a move back to Sevilla, where he began his professional career, from Atletico Madrid last week.

Athletic Bilbao were held 0-0 at Getafe in the fourth goalless draw of the weekend.