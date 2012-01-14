MADRID Jan 14 Goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jose Callejon gave Real Madrid a 2-1 comeback win at Real Mallorca on Saturday and stretched their advantage over second-placed Barcelona to eight points in La Liga.

Israel forward Tomer Hemed netted a superb glancing header to give the home side a shock lead six minutes before halftime at their Iberostar stadium before substitute Higuain levelled with a deflected strike 18 minutes from time.

Callejon grabbed an 85th-minute winner when he ran on to a loose ball and fired past Hemed's international team mate Dudu Aouate in the Mallorca goal to lift Real to 46 points from 18 matches.

Barca, who play at Real in Wednesday's King's Cup quarter-final first leg, can cut the gap to their arch rivals back to five with a win at home to Real Betis on Sunday.

Third-placed Valencia, four points behind Barca, are at home to Real Sociedad in Saturday's late kickoff.

"The important thing is that we got three very, very good points that looked to be beyond us after the first half," Callejon said in an interview with Spanish television.

"Wednesday's game will be a very tough test but we need to just take each match at a time and we'll be fighting to the death in all the competitions."

ZARAGOZA PROTEST

Sevilla's bid to qualify for next season's Champions League suffered a fresh setback when they followed up a three-match losing run with a 0-0 draw at home to Espanyol earlier on Saturday.

The Andalusian club, who have managed only 19 goals in 18 games this term, are sixth on 25 points, level with both Espanyol and Malaga, who play at Sporting Gijon on Sunday.

Thousands of fans of bottom club Real Zaragoza gathered to protest against president Agapito Iglesias before their match at home to Getafe and continued voicing their complaints about his administration inside the stadium.

The Aragonese club were closing on only a third win of the campaign after Maurizio Lanzaro put them ahead shortly before halftime but Getafe snatched an equaliser 11 minutes from time when Javier Paredes diverted the ball into his own net.

Struggling Granada's troubles deepened when they lost 2-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano.