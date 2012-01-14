MADRID Jan 14 Goals from Gonzalo Higuain
and Jose Callejon gave Real Madrid a 2-1 comeback win at Real
Mallorca on Saturday and stretched their advantage over
second-placed Barcelona to eight points in La Liga.
Israel forward Tomer Hemed netted a superb glancing header
to give the home side a shock lead six minutes before halftime
at their Iberostar stadium before substitute Higuain levelled
with a deflected strike 18 minutes from time.
Callejon grabbed an 85th-minute winner when he ran on to a
loose ball and fired past Hemed's international team mate Dudu
Aouate in the Mallorca goal to lift Real to 46 points from 18
matches.
Barca, who play at Real in Wednesday's King's Cup
quarter-final first leg, can cut the gap to their arch rivals
back to five with a win at home to Real Betis on Sunday.
Third-placed Valencia, four points behind Barca, are at home
to Real Sociedad in Saturday's late kickoff.
"The important thing is that we got three very, very good
points that looked to be beyond us after the first half,"
Callejon said in an interview with Spanish television.
"Wednesday's game will be a very tough test but we need to
just take each match at a time and we'll be fighting to the
death in all the competitions."
ZARAGOZA PROTEST
Sevilla's bid to qualify for next season's Champions League
suffered a fresh setback when they followed up a three-match
losing run with a 0-0 draw at home to Espanyol earlier on
Saturday.
The Andalusian club, who have managed only 19 goals in 18
games this term, are sixth on 25 points, level with both
Espanyol and Malaga, who play at Sporting Gijon on Sunday.
Thousands of fans of bottom club Real Zaragoza gathered to
protest against president Agapito Iglesias before their match at
home to Getafe and continued voicing their complaints about his
administration inside the stadium.
The Aragonese club were closing on only a third win of the
campaign after Maurizio Lanzaro put them ahead shortly before
halftime but Getafe snatched an equaliser 11 minutes from time
when Javier Paredes diverted the ball into his own net.
Struggling Granada's troubles deepened when they lost 2-1 at
home to Rayo Vallecano.
(Editing by Alison Wildey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)