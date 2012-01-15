MADRID Jan 15 Athletic Bilbao improved their chances of playing in Europe next season when Fernando Amorebieta, Fernando Llorente and Mikel San Jose secured a 3-0 win at home to Levante in La Liga on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side climbed to fifth with 26 points from 18 matches, level with Osasuna but ahead on goal difference after the Pamplona-based club lost 2-0 at home to Racing Santander, their first defeat in seven games.

Bilbao and Osasuna are four points behind Levante, the season's surprise packages who briefly topped the table in October despite having one of the smallest budgets in Spain's top flight and now occupy fourth.

Diego Simeone enjoyed a winning home debut as Atletico Madrid coach on Sunday when his side thumped struggling Villarreal 3-0, a first victory in four matches for the capital's second club putting them 10th.

Barcelona, chasing a fourth straight title, can cut the gap on leaders Real Madrid to five points with a win at home to Real Betis in Sunday's late kickoff.

Real Madrid fought back from a goal down to clinch a 2-1 win at Real Mallorca on Saturday, a club record 11th consecutive victory away from home in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side giving them 46 points. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)