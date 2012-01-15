Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
MADRID Jan 15 Athletic Bilbao improved their chances of playing in Europe next season when Fernando Amorebieta, Fernando Llorente and Mikel San Jose secured a 3-0 win at home to Levante in La Liga on Sunday.
Marcelo Bielsa's side climbed to fifth with 26 points from 18 matches, level with Osasuna but ahead on goal difference after the Pamplona-based club lost 2-0 at home to Racing Santander, their first defeat in seven games.
Bilbao and Osasuna are four points behind Levante, the season's surprise packages who briefly topped the table in October despite having one of the smallest budgets in Spain's top flight and now occupy fourth.
Diego Simeone enjoyed a winning home debut as Atletico Madrid coach on Sunday when his side thumped struggling Villarreal 3-0, a first victory in four matches for the capital's second club putting them 10th.
Barcelona, chasing a fourth straight title, can cut the gap on leaders Real Madrid to five points with a win at home to Real Betis in Sunday's late kickoff.
Real Madrid fought back from a goal down to clinch a 2-1 win at Real Mallorca on Saturday, a club record 11th consecutive victory away from home in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side giving them 46 points. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.