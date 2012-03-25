MADRID, March 25 Malaga boosted their chances of
securing a lucrative place in next season's Champions League
when they came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Espanyol and draw
level on points with third-placed Valencia on Sunday.
The Qatar-owned club fell behind in the 24th minute to a
Philippe Coutinho strike before former Manchester United and
Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy netted a 75th-minute
equaliser moments after coming off the bench.
Malaga snatched the winner two minutes later when Espanyol
goalkeeper Francisco Casilla saved Salomon Rondon's header only
for Martin Demichelis to smash the loose ball into the net.
The victory lifted the Andalusians into fourth above
Levante, who were beaten 2-0 at home to Osasuna.
With nine games remaining, Valencia - who lost 3-1 at Getafe
on Saturday - hold on to third thanks to a superior goal
difference over Malaga while Levante stay three points behind
and drop to fifth.
Osasuna are a point further back in sixth, three ahead of
Espanyol.
Atletico Madrid lie eighth after they conceded a penalty in
added time and lost 1-0 at Real Zaragoza.
Zaragoza climbed off the bottom, moving a point above Racing
Santander and Sporting Gijon, who play at Real Betis and
Athletic Bilbao respectively later on Sunday.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)