MADRID, March 25 Malaga boosted their chances of securing a lucrative place in next season's Champions League when they came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Espanyol and draw level on points with third-placed Valencia on Sunday.

The Qatar-owned club fell behind in the 24th minute to a Philippe Coutinho strike before former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy netted a 75th-minute equaliser moments after coming off the bench.

Malaga snatched the winner two minutes later when Espanyol goalkeeper Francisco Casilla saved Salomon Rondon's header only for Martin Demichelis to smash the loose ball into the net.

The victory lifted the Andalusians into fourth above Levante, who were beaten 2-0 at home to Osasuna.

With nine games remaining, Valencia - who lost 3-1 at Getafe on Saturday - hold on to third thanks to a superior goal difference over Malaga while Levante stay three points behind and drop to fifth.

Osasuna are a point further back in sixth, three ahead of Espanyol.

Atletico Madrid lie eighth after they conceded a penalty in added time and lost 1-0 at Real Zaragoza.

Zaragoza climbed off the bottom, moving a point above Racing Santander and Sporting Gijon, who play at Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao respectively later on Sunday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)