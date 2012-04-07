MADRID, April 7 Barcelona closed within three points of leaders Real Madrid when Lionel Messi struck twice in a 4-1 comeback win at relegation-threatened 10-man Real Zaragoza in La Liga on Saturday.

As well as helping the champions stay hard on the heels of their arch rivals, the Argentine World Player of the Year became the first man to score 60 goals in a season in European top-flight soccer in almost 40 years.

The last player to reach the milestone was former Bayern Munich striker Gerd Mueller who netted 67 in the 1972-73 season.

Real can restore a six-point advantage if they win their game in hand on Sunday but face a potentially tricky test at home to third-placed Valencia.

Jose Mourinho's side, who had a 10-point lead over Barca a few weeks ago before slipping to consecutive draws against Malaga and Villarreal, have 78 points from 30 games, with Barca on 75 and Valencia trailing on 48. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)