MADRID, April 7 Barcelona closed within three
points of leaders Real Madrid when Lionel Messi struck twice in
a 4-1 comeback win at relegation-threatened 10-man Real Zaragoza
in La Liga on Saturday.
As well as helping the champions stay hard on the heels of
their arch rivals, the Argentine World Player of the Year became
the first man to score 60 goals in a season in European
top-flight soccer in almost 40 years.
The last player to reach the milestone was former Bayern
Munich striker Gerd Mueller who netted 67 in the 1972-73 season.
Real can restore a six-point advantage if they win their
game in hand on Sunday but face a potentially tricky test at
home to third-placed Valencia.
Jose Mourinho's side, who had a 10-point lead over Barca a
few weeks ago before slipping to consecutive draws against
Malaga and Villarreal, have 78 points from 30 games, with Barca
on 75 and Valencia trailing on 48.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)