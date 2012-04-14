MADRID, April 14 Leaders Real Madrid stretched their advantage over chasing Barcelona to seven points when Cristiano Ronaldo set a new La Liga scoring record of 41 goals in a 3-1 comeback victory at home to lowly Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

Ronaldo's 74th-minute header, which fired Real ahead after a Miguel De Las Cuevas penalty for Gijon and Gonzalo Higuain's equaliser before halftime, broke his own record set last season and put him two ahead of Barca forward Lionel Messi.

Champions Barca, who host Real at the Nou Camp in a week's time for the second 'Clasico' of the campaign, can trim the gap back to four points with a win at fifth-placed Levante later on Saturday.

An uninspired Real, with Karim Benzema and Angel Di Maria on the bench and Xabi Alonso suspended, fell behind in the 30th minute when Sergio Ramos handled in the penalty area and De Las Cuevas comfortably beat Iker Casillas from the spot.

Argentina forward Higuain equalised seven minutes later when he rose unmarked to nod a Ramos cross past Juan Pablo before Ronaldo settled the home sides nerves and Benzema added a third from Mesut Ozil's assist eight minutes from time.

Gijon defender Roberto Canella earned a second yellow card and was sent off in the 79th minute as the Asturian club's hopes of avoiding relegation were dealt a further blow. They lie 19th on 28 points, three ahead of bottom side Racing Santander and level with Real Zaragoza, who both play on Sunday.

Real have 85 points from 33 matches, with Barca, who are on a 10-match winning streak, on 78. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)