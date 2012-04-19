By Iain Rogers
decider, Saturday's 'Clasico' between bitter rivals Real Madrid
and Barcelona serves up the latest installment in the
goal-scoring drama featuring record-setting marksmen Cristiano
Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Leaders Real have a four-point advantage over champions
Barca with five games left ahead of the clash at the Nou Camp
and Ronaldo and Messi have already netted a Spanish record 41
times each in La Liga this season.
Portuguese Ronaldo, who set the previous best of 40 last
term, has 53 goals in all competitions, while Argentine Messi,
the man who replaced him as World Player of the Year and has won
the award the past three years, has 63, including 14 in the
Champions League.
He is only four short of the all-time record of 67 set by
former Bayern Munich striker Gerd Mueller in the 1972-73 season.
The latest domestic showdown between the world's two richest
clubs has an added significance in that Real and Barca could
meet in next month's Champions League final as Real seek a 10th
European crown and holders Barca chase a third triumph in four
years and their fifth overall.
Both sides trail after their semi-final first legs, Real
losing 2-1 at Bayern Munich and Barca falling 1-0 to Chelsea in
London.
Spanish league champions the past three years, Barca have
already beaten Real over two legs in both the Spanish Super Cup
and the King's Cup this term and they came from a goal down to
win 3-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga in December.
Should they finish level on points, the title will be
decided by head-to-head record not goal difference.
Their matches rarely pass without controversy, from
accusations of refereeing bias to red cards to outright
brawling. Jose Mourinho famously poked Barca assistant coach
Tito Vilanova in the eye during a melee earlier this season.
With the combative Portuguese at the helm, hopes were high
in Madrid that Real would be able to end Barca's domination,
although he has yet to find the magic touch that brought him so
much success in Portugal, England and Italy.
"It's going to be another enormously demanding game," Emilio
Butragueno, a former Real and Spain striker now a club director,
said after Tuesday's defeat at Bayern Munich.
"The result could affect how the remaining four league games
go," he added.
"Barcelona will present the greatest possible challenge and
I hope we can find inspiration."
HISTORIC RIVALRY
Ronaldo versus Messi is just one of a host of match-ups in
an historic rivalry that is played out on many levels.
Barca see themselves as the representatives of fiercely
independent Catalonia, standing up to the hated central
government of Madrid embodied in Real.
Battle is also joined in the Spanish sports press, with
Madrid-based Marca and As and Barcelona's Sport and El Mundo
Deportivo constantly sniping and antagonising.
In addition, the game pits Real coach Mourinho against the
club where he was an assistant coach in the 1990s when current
Barca boss Pep Guardiola was a player.
Mourinho, who has repeatedly suggested that Barca are given
favourable treatment by referees, has only managed to get the
better of Guardiola once in 10 games since joining Real from
Inter Milan in 2010, a dramatic 1-0 extra-time success in last
year's King's Cup final.
Barca knocked Real out of the Champions League in the
semi-finals last season, when they also inflicted a 5-0 La Liga
drubbing on Mourinho in his first trip to the Nou Camp as Real
coach in November 2010.
"He (Guardiola) is an intelligent lad and he knows exactly
how he has managed to win so many games," Mourinho said
pointedly at a news conference after the Bayern game.
"He knows perfectly well how he has done it," added the
Portuguese, who was fined by UEFA last season for accusing
European soccer's governing body of helping Barca.
BLISTERING PACE
If either side wins Saturday's 'Clasico' they will have 87
victories in 219 official meetings since they first locked horns
in the Spanish Cup in May 1902, compared with 86 for their
opponent. There have been 46 draws.
Real are one goal away from breaking their own La Liga
record for a season of 107 set under Welsh coach John Toshack
and with Butragueno in the side in the 1989-90 season.
Spain's top two have again set a blistering pace this
season, which no other club has been able to match for long.
Europa League semi-finalists Valencia are 29 points behind
Barca in third ahead of their game at Real Betis on Sunday and
Malaga, who play at Osasuna on Monday, are a point further back
in fourth.
