BARCELONA, April 21 Real Madrid have one hand on a first La Liga trophy in four years after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant winner in a 2-1 victory at Barcelona on Saturday that stretched their lead over their bitter rivals to seven points with four games left.

On a rain-swept night at the Nou Camp, when Real also set a new record of 109 goals scored in a league season, Sami Khedira was sharpest to react when Barca goalkeeper Victor Valdes dropped the ball at a corner and the Germany midfielder bundled it over the line for a 17th-minute lead.

Barca had started nervously and lacked their usual fluidity and once Real were ahead they defended solidly and rarely looked like conceding as Barca stroked the ball around on the slick surface without real penetration.

The volume inside the giant arena rose after substitute Alexis Sanchez finally scrambled the ball in for the equaliser with 20 minutes left but the home fans were silenced three minutes later when Mesut Ozil's superb pass released Ronaldo on the right and he took the ball wide before smashing it home.

The goal, his 42nd of the La Liga campaign, was the best response to critics who accuse the Portuguese of disappearing in big games and he is now one goal ahead of Barca forward Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring chart. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)