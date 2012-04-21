BARCELONA, April 21 Real Madrid have one hand on
a first La Liga trophy in four years after Cristiano Ronaldo
scored a brilliant winner in a 2-1 victory at Barcelona on
Saturday that stretched their lead over their bitter rivals to
seven points with four games left.
On a rain-swept night at the Nou Camp, when Real also set a
new record of 109 goals scored in a league season, Sami Khedira
was sharpest to react when Barca goalkeeper Victor Valdes
dropped the ball at a corner and the Germany midfielder bundled
it over the line for a 17th-minute lead.
Barca had started nervously and lacked their usual fluidity
and once Real were ahead they defended solidly and rarely looked
like conceding as Barca stroked the ball around on the slick
surface without real penetration.
The volume inside the giant arena rose after substitute
Alexis Sanchez finally scrambled the ball in for the equaliser
with 20 minutes left but the home fans were silenced three
minutes later when Mesut Ozil's superb pass released Ronaldo on
the right and he took the ball wide before smashing it home.
The goal, his 42nd of the La Liga campaign, was the best
response to critics who accuse the Portuguese of disappearing in
big games and he is now one goal ahead of Barca forward Lionel
Messi at the top of the scoring chart.
