MADRID Aug 16 Records promise to tumble again
in the 2012-13 La Liga season as world powerhouses Real Madrid
and Barcelona resume their duel for supremacy, threatening to
cast Spain's other 18 clubs even further adrift.
Jose Mourinho's Real had to smash league points and
goal-scoring tallies to end arch-rivals Barca's three-year hold
on La Liga last May, driven to exceptional heights by their
rivalry with one of the greatest club teams of all time.
Barca have a change of face at the helm for the new campaign
with the untested Tito Vilanova having big shoes to fill as Pep
Guardiola's replacement, but after four years as assistant he
brings a strong thread of continuity with him.
"This duel of titans forces the clubs and the players to
become better," Mourinho, whose side start out at home to
Valencia on Sunday (1700 GMT), told Portuguese television this
week.
"The two clubs are fighting for world football hegemony."
Spanish football is basking in glory after the national team
completed an unprecedented treble by winning Euro 2012 in July,
having also scooped the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2008.
Real and Barca supplied 11 of the 13 players who featured in
Spain's 4-0 rout of Italy in last month's final in Kiev and with
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi added
to the equation, their firepower is increased further.
GOAL-SCORING DUEL
As with the club rivalry, the goal-scoring duel between
Ronaldo and Messi appears to spur them to ever greater heights,
and Argentine World Player of the Year amassed 50 league goals
last season, to better Ronaldo's previous record of 40.
Real are closing on Tottenham Hotspur's Croatian playmaker
Luka Modric to strengthen their midfield, otherwise their
relatively young squad has remained largely unchanged.
Barca, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday (1900), have added
explosive Spain full back Jordi Alba to their ranks for 14
million euros, and are seeking another defensive reinforcement
before the end of the month.
Vilanova will need to nurture ageing stalwarts Carles Puyol
(34) and Xavi (32), while hoping David Villa has not lost any of
his sharpness after recovering from a broken leg which kept him
sidelined for a large part of last season.
The strength of Real and Barca, the world's two richest
clubs by income according to Deloitte's annual survey, and the
success of the Spanish international team, contrasts sharply
with the parlous state of the rest of the La Liga.
Last year, the players went on strike to delay the start of
La Liga over unpaid wages and this season's competition was
almost put back because of a dispute with broadcasters over
television rights which is still unresolved.
TV REVENUES
One of the key income streams that allows Real and Barca to
continue to pull away from the rest of their rivals is their
snaring of around half of the 600 million euro ($736.92 million
pot earned from the league's TV revenues.
La Liga does not have a system of collective bargaining and
income-sharing as happens in rival European leagues, and this
along with the Eurozone crisis affecting the Spanish economy,
and some irresponsible management, has weakened almost all of
Real and Barca's rivals.
A clutch of smaller sides have slipped into administration
in recent years, while medium-sized clubs have been forced to
tighten the purse strings and very little money has been spent
on squad strengthening.
Valencia, who have finished third but more than 20 points
adrift of second place the last three seasons, have sold Alba to
Barcelona and start the campaign weaker on paper and with a new
coach in Mauricio Pellegrino.
Malaga, who finished fourth, have celebrated their first
ever qualification for the Champions League by selling Spain's
Santi Cazorla to Arsenal, with rumours swirling that their
Qatari owners are also considering selling their interest in the
club.
Europa League winners Atletico Madrid have lost Brazilian
playmaker Diego, who returns to Wolfsburg after a loan spell,
though they have hung on to top scorer Radamel Falcao.
Surprise-package Levante earned a place in the Europa League
for next season, but have sold top scorer Arouna Kone, while
Europa League and King's Cup finalists Athletic Bilbao appear
set to lose Spain internationals Fernando Llorente and Javi
Martinez.
($1 = 0.8142 euros)
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by John O'Brien)