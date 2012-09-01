MADRID, Sept 1 Malaga celebrated qualifying for the Champions League group stage for the first time with a 1-0 victory at Real Zaragoza that put the Qatar-owned club a point clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday.

Manuel Pellegrini's side were deserved winners at the Romareda thanks to Ignacio Camacho's near-post header from a corner in the 56th minute.

They have seven points from three matches, one ahead of Barcelona, Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid who all play on Sunday.

Malaga have managed to shrug off institutional instability and the departure of key players like Santi Cazorla to make a solid start to the season and came through their Champions League playoff at Panathinaikos on Tuesday.

They were drawn in Group C of Europe's elite club competition along with AC Milan, Zenit St Petersburg and Anderlecht.

Pellegrini and his players have maintained their focus despite widespread media speculation that owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani, a member of the Qatar royal family, had put the club up for sale after only two years.

Malaga have said they are undergoing a process of "internal restructuring" and after offloading Spain midfielder Cazorla to Arsenal and Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon to Rubin Kazan have brought in players including United States defender Oguchi Onyewu and Paraguay striker Roque Santa Cruz.

Promoted Celta Vigo earned their first points of the campaign when they beat visiting Osasuna 2-0 earlier on Saturday.

Iago Aspas fired the Galicians ahead with a 69th-minute header and Mario Bermejo added a second in added time after a defensive error.

Osasuna had Alejandro Arribas sent off when the defender earned a second yellow card seven minutes from time.

Barca are at home to Valencia on Sunday when champions Real Madrid, who have one point from two matches, also host Granada. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)