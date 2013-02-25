MADRID Feb 25 Masoud Shojaei Soleimani came off the bench to score a superb goal and set Osasuna on their way to a 2-0 win at Levante on Monday that lifted the struggling Pamplona-based side to 14th in La Liga.

A scrappy game at Levante's Ciutat de Valencia stadium appeared to be heading for 0-0 draw until Iranian Masoud ghosted away from his marker in the 87th minute and curled a brilliant shot into the top corner.

Kike Sola, another substitute, added a second in the fourth minute of added time to leave Levante, who play Russian side Rubin Kazan in the Europa League last 16, in 10th on 34 points and in danger of missing out on a place in continental competition next season.

Levante midfielder Papakouly Diop was carried off the pitch earlier in the second half after a clash of heads with Osasuna's Emiliano Armenteros and the Senegalese was taken to a local clinic for checks, Levante said on their Twitter feed. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)