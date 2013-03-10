MADRID, March 10 Valencia missed a chance to climb above Malaga and Real Betis into fourth place in La Liga when they were beaten 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Eliminated from the Champions League at Paris St Germain on Wednesday, the defeat dents the cash-strapped club's chances of securing a lucrative place in Europe's elite club competition for next season.

Bilbao forward Iker Muniain clipped home a loose ball in the 80th minute to put the home side ahead at a vibrant San Mames stadium. Valencia substitute Roberto Soldado had a chance to level minutes later but somehow scooped the ball over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The defeat leaves Ernesto Valverde's side in sixth on 42 points, one behind Betis and two adrift of Malaga, who occupy Spain's fourth Champions League berth.

Bilbao, who have had a miserable season after reaching the final of the Europa League and the King's Cup last term, are 14th on 32 points.

Real Madrid, on a high after securing a place in the Champions League quarter-finals by beating Manchester United on Tuesday, can climb above city rivals Atletico Madrid into second with a win at relegation-threatened Celta Vigo later on Sunday.

Atletico, 14 points adrift of Barcelona after the leaders won 2-0 at home to bottom side Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, host Real Sociedad in the later kickoff. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)