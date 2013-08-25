MADRID Aug 25 Playmaker Arda Turan produced a masterclass to help Atletico Madrid make it two wins in two La Liga matches this season with a 5-0 drubbing of city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

A host of Rayo's top performers left the cash-strapped club in the close season and Atletico were far superior on a sun-drenched evening at their Calderon stadium.

Raul Garcia stooped to head Diego Simeone's side in front from a Gabi corner in the 17th minute and Diego Costa made it 2-0 three minutes later when he struck from Arda's assist.

Costa, who had another excellent game, turned provider in the 35th minute when he sent Arda clear with a deft flick and the Turkey international rounded Rayo goalkeeper David Cobeno and stroked the ball into the net.

The heavily bearded Arda, given a rousing ovation when he was replaced with around 20 minutes left, capped a fine performance when he floated a cross over from the left for an unmarked Tiago to nod in a 53rd-minute fourth.

Spain forward David Villa, who joined Atletico from Barcelona in the close season, had a frustrating night and cracked a first-time shot against the bar in the 78th minute before Garcia scored his second in the 90th.

Champions Barcelona, who won their opening game at home to Levante 7-0, will be without the injured Lionel Messi when they play at Malaga later on Sunday (1900 GMT). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar)