MADRID Feb 16 Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 25 matches and rejoined Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga when Jese, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric scored in a 3-0 win at Getafe on Sunday.

Barca, chasing a fifth title in six years, and Atletico recorded easy home wins on Saturday, the champions thrashing Rayo Vallecano 6-0 and Atletico thumping Real Valladolid 3-0, and the title race remains a tight three-way fight with 14 matches left.

Barca lead from Real, with Atletico in third, when goal difference is taken into account but the trio, who each have 60 points from 24 games, will be separated by head-to-head records if they are still tied at the end of the campaign.

Real have not been beaten since a 2-1 La Liga reverse at Barca at the end of October. They lost 1-0 at home to Atletico in the league a month earlier, while Barca and Atletico drew 0-0 in Madrid last month.

Athletic Bilbao are trailing on 44 points in fourth and can pull seven clear of fifth-placed Villarreal, who lost 2-0 at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday, with a win at home to Espanyol later on Sunday before Sevilla host Valencia.

Real were missing La Liga top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their trip to the Madrid suburbs and it was the player brought in to replace the Portugal forward, Jese, who opened the scoring at Getafe's Coliseum stadium in the sixth minute.

France forward Benzema finished off a swift break with some neat control and a clinical shot in the 27th and Croatia midfielder Modric fired a third from just outside the penalty area in the 66th.

Bottom side Real Betis look destined for the drop after they lost 1-0 in Sunday's midday kickoff at Andalusian rivals Granada. Seville-based Betis have won just three games this season and are six points adrift of 19th-placed Rayo. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar)