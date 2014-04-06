MADRID, April 6 Sevilla kept up the pressure on Athletic Bilbao in the battle for Spain's fourth Champions League spot when Kevin Gameiro struck twice in a 4-1 win at home to mid-table Espanyol on Sunday.

The victory for fifth-placed Sevilla at a festive Sanchez Pizjuan stadium closed the gap to Bilbao to three points ahead of the Basque club's game at Levante on Monday.

Midfielder Stephane M'Bia powered in a header from a corner in the 18th minute before Gameiro scored his first of the game a minute before halftime when he controlled the ball on his chest in the centre of the penalty area and volleyed low into the corner.

Espanyol pulled a goal back after Sevilla defender Federico Fazio brought down Christian Stuani in the area and Sergio Garcia clipped home the spot kick.

Gameiro's second and Sevilla's third in the 84th minute was the pick of the goals. The Frenchman exchanged passes with Marko Marin before curling a shot past German Parreno in the Espanyol goal.

Substitute Ivan Rakitic controlled a long pass from the back and fired in at the near post to complete the scoring a minute from time.

Bilbao have 56 points in fourth, which would earn a place in Champions League qualifying, with Sevilla in fifth on 53 in a Europa League berth, three ahead of Real Sociedad.

Espanyol are one of three teams on 40 points along with Valencia, who play at Real Valladolid later on Sunday, and Levante.

Malaga are two points behind them in 11th after they thumped Andalusian rivals Granada 4-1 and Getafe's chances of avoiding relegation receded when they conceded a goal in the third minute of added time in a 1-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Elche.

Alicante-based Elche have 35 points in 14th, four ahead of 17th-placed Getafe.

The top three all won comfortably on Saturday and with six games left leaders Atletico Madrid remain on course for a surprise title triumph with 79 points.

Champions Barcelona, who host Atletico on the final day of the season, are a point behind in second, two ahead of third-placed Real Madrid. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)