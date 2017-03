BARCELONA May 3 Barcelona's remote chances of a fifth La Liga title in six years dwindled further when they twice squandered the lead and were held to a 2-2 draw at home to relegation-battling Getafe on Saturday.

The stalemate at the Nou Camp means leaders Atletico Madrid can stretch their advantage over second-placed Barca to six points with two games left, including their game at Barca on the final day of the season, with a win at Levante on Sunday.

Real Madrid are three points adrift of Barca in third and have two games in hand over their Catalan rivals, including Sunday's match at home to Valencia. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)