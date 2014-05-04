MADRID May 4 Atletico Madrid squandered a chance to all-but wrap up their first La Liga title since 1996 when they crashed to a surprise 2-0 defeat at Levante on Sunday.

Victory for Atletico in Valencia would have meant they needed only a win at home to Malaga next weekend to secure top spot and render their final match at Barcelona the following week irrelevant.

However, an own goal from Filipe Luis in the seventh minute and a neat finish from David Barral 21 minutes from time meant Atletico failed to take advantage of Barca's 2-2 draw at home to Getafe on Saturday.

With two games left, Atletico lead on 88 points, three ahead of Barca. Real Madrid, on 82 points, have two games in hand ahead of their match against Valencia later on Sunday and a trip to Real Valladolid on Wednesday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)