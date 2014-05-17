BARCELONA May 17 Atletico Madrid came from behind to draw 1-1 at Barcelona and secure their first La Liga title in 18 years in a thrilling climax to the campaign on Saturday.

The result at the Nou Camp meant Atletico finished on 90 points, with Barca, who were chasing a fifth Spanish league crown in six years, second on 87. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)