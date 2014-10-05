MADRID Oct 5 Cameroon midfielder Stephane Mbia struck twice to help fire Sevilla to a thumping 4-1 success at home to promoted Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Sunday.

The victory at a festive and sun-drenched Sanchez Pizjuan stadium lifted Sevilla above champions Atletico Madrid into third on 16 points from seven matches, a point behind Valencia and three adrift of early leaders Barcelona.

Mbia opened the scoring for the Europa League champions, who were trounced 4-0 at Atletico last weekend, with a 24th-minute header before Haris Medunjanin levelled for Depor with a superb free kick in the 31st.

Carlos Bacca, who had a second-half penalty saved, made it 2-1 six minutes before halftime, Mbia smashed in his second in the 57th and Vitolo netted Sevilla's fourth in the 63rd after a fine solo run by the excellent Gerard Deulofeu.

Atletico were beaten 3-1 at Valencia on Saturday before Lionel Messi and Neymar fired Barca to a 2-0 success at Rayo Vallecano. They became the first La Liga side to avoid conceding in their opening seven games of the season.

European champions Real Madrid are fifth on 12 points ahead of their game at home to Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; Editing by John O'Brien)