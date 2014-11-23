MADRID Nov 23 Valencia lost ground on La Liga's pacesetters when they slipped to a surprise 2-1 reverse at mid-table city rivals Levante on Sunday.

Victor Casadesus nodded Levante in front in the 58th minute at their Ciutat de Valencia stadium before Dani Parejo levelled in the 74th when he was sent clear by Alvaro Negredo.

Substitute Jose Luis Morales struck the winner for the home side moments later when he ran at the visiting defence and curled a superb shot into the top corner.

Negredo, who is on loan at Valencia from Manchester City, had a chance to equalise again eight minutes from time but sent his header straight at keeper Diego Marino.

"Derby days are always special days and we had to work hard to get the three points," Morales said in an interview with Spanish television.

"Protecting our top-flight status will happen in home matches and above all with the support of our fans. It could be the best goal I have scored in my career."

Hopes are high at Valencia that a takeover of the club by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim will end years of financial struggles and restore their status as genuine challengers for silverware in Spain and Europe.

With 12 matches played, they are fourth on 24 points, two behind third-placed champions Atletico Madrid, who won 3-1 at home to Malaga on Saturday.

Real Madrid lead on 30 points after Saturday's 4-0 stroll at La Liga debutants Eibar, with a Cristiano Ronaldo double taking the Portugal forward's tally for the season to 20 goals in 11 appearances.

Barcelona are two points behind their arch rivals in second thanks to Saturday's 5-1 drubbing of fifth-placed Sevilla, which was decorated by Lionel Messi netting a hat-trick to set an all-time La Liga record of 253 goals.

The 27-year-old Argentina maestro surpassed the previous best of 251 set by former Athletic Bilbao striker Telmo Zarra six decades ago.

Levante's victory lifted them out of the relegation zone to 13th place on 12 points, two points behind Rayo Vallecano, who won 1-0 at home to Celta Vigo in Sunday's early kickoff.

Elche host Cordoba and Villarreal are at home to Getafe later on Sunday. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ian Chadband)