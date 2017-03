MADRID Nov 30 Atletico Madrid climbed above Barcelona into second in La Liga when Saul Niguez and Arda Turan fired the champions to a 2-0 win at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

The match at the Calderon was overshadowed by a street battle between dozens of rival fans a few hours before kickoff in which emergency services said one Deportivo supporter had been critically injured.

Saul put Atletico ahead two minutes before halftime and Arda made it 2-0 10 minutes into the second half to lift Diego Simeone's side to 29 points from 13 matches, four behind leaders Real Madrid.

Real set a club record of 16 straight victories in all competitions when they won 2-1 at Malaga on Saturday.

Barca can climb back above Atletico into second, two points behind Real, with a win at fourth-placed Valencia later on Sunday.