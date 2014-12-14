MADRID Dec 14 Sevilla's grip on Spain's fourth Champions League berth weakened when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to top-flight debutants Eibar in La Liga on Sunday.

The stalemate in a poor-quality match at the Sanchez Pizjuan means Valencia are only two points behind Sevilla in fifth after they thumped visiting Rayo Vallecano 3-0 on Saturday.

Eibar, who have outperformed on their first appearance in La Liga despite a tiny budget, are ninth on 20 points. They could be overtaken by Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday if Bilbao win the Basque derby at Real Sociedad.

Barcelona's 0-0 draw at Getafe on Saturday left them four points behind leaders Real Madrid after 15 matches.

Real won 4-1 at Almeria on Friday, extending their Spanish-record winning streak to 20 matches in all competitions, and have 39 points.

Champions Atletico Madrid, in third, can draw level with Barca on 35 points with a win at home to Villarreal later on Sunday.

Espanyol moved up to 11th on 17 points when Christian Stuani's 90th-minute strike secured a 2-1 win at home to Granada, who had midfielder Juan Carlos sent off eight minutes from time and are 16th. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alan Baldwin)